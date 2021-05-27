Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sumner The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cowley County in south central Kansas Southwestern Butler County in south central Kansas Eastern Sumner County in south central Kansas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1218 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oxford, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Winfield around 1225 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Burden and Atlanta. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 27 and 33. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH