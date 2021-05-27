Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Norton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Norton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTON AND GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT At 1217 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles north of Edmond, or 8 miles south of Norton, moving southeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Norton, Hill City, Almena, Lenora, Morland, Bogue and Edmond. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov