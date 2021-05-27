‘Gold Diggers’ brews a dazzling satire of the American dream

On the first day of my 10th-grade American Literature class, as an introduction to the quintessential high-school-English-class novel “The Great Gatsby,” we learned about the ever-present American dream, or the belief that anyone can make it in the United States if they just work hard enough. To my then 15-year-old self, the critique of the American dream was foreign; my parents, who emigrated from India, are patriots who firmly believe in this social ideal. Thus, I was thoroughly intrigued by “Gold Diggers,” a 2021 magical realism novel written by Sanjena Sathian that portrays second-generation, Indian American youth willing to do whatever it takes to become successful. Sathian mixes magical realism, historical fiction and satire to deliver a truthful critique of the (Indian) American dream idolized by many immigrants in the late 20th and early 21st century.