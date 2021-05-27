A Prayer for a God-Loving Friend - Your Daily Prayer - May 27
O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together. - Psalm 34:3. I consider it a great blessing to have grown up in a Christian home. My parents were intent on making God and the Bible an intricate part of our lives. My parents were real about their faith and their need for God. Life was hard at times, but I always knew that together, as a family, we would get through anything because their dependence on God was real.www.ibelieve.com