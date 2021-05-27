Watertown’s Cason bounces back from faults to fourth

ROCKVALE — Tuesday’s state track & field meet started as a nightmare for Watertown’s Jordan Cason and ended, if not in a dream, in a bit of redemption.

Expected to contend for the triple jump championship, the Purple Tiger senior faulted on all three of his attempts, wiping out leaps of 40 feet which would have put him in the top three going into the finals.

Instead, he had to wait for the afternoon for redemption. There, he turned in a respectable fourth-place finish in the long jump with a high leap of 21-2. He ran the 100-meter dash later in the afternoon and finished 12th in 11.43 seconds.

“I had to get my thoughts back right,” Cason said. “I knew I had my main event to come back to. I just tried to come back and jump like I usually jump. Still didn’t do exactly what I wanted to. Had a decent day.

“I try to hold myself to high expectations. That tends to hurt me sometimes, but I like to think it’s a good thing. It is a chip on my shoulder to bounce back from.”

Cason, a running back/linebacker on Watertown’s three-time region champion football team, signed with newly-crowned NAIA national champion Lindsey Wilson in February. But he said he received a track offer from Tennessee State on Monday and now has a decision to make.

“He’s a battler,” Watertown coach Josh Hackett said of Cason. “You can always count on him. He’s going to come back. He’s going to fix what few mistakes he made. He made a couple of mistakes this morning and he was able to come back here and finish and have a good afternoon.”

Hours before Cason earned a spot on the medal stand with his long jump finish, Emma Christensen also picked up a medal after finishing seventh in the high jump with a best of 4-10. She was also 13th in the triple jump with a distance of 30-6.5.

Rilee Jo Gardner was seeded 12th in the discus but just missed a medal with a ninth-place finish with a throw of 82-5.

Kai Halbert was 10th in the boys’ pole vault with a leap of 7-6. Noah Clemmons had to withdraw from the shot put due to an injury sustained in spring football practice.

Back to the girls: the 4-by-100 relay finished ninth in 53.33 seconds. The 4-by-200 team was 16th in 2:05.62.

Mt. Juliet Christian’s Ja’Marion Thomas competed in the Division II triple jump yesterday.

Today will be the Large Class meet as Wilson County’s four large schools — Lebanon, Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill — will be well represented.

The heaviest of the mantle of favorite likely falls on Lebanon’s Aiden Britt, the reigning state cross country champion from last fall. The spring’s counterpart event is the 3,200 meters in which Britt is the No. 1 seed by 3.79 seconds.

Green Hill could pick up several medals courtesy of Marzeion Jones, who is a top-four seed in three events — No.1 in the boys’ triple jump, No. 2 in the long jump and No. 4 in the high jump.

Also competing in the Large Class boys are Lebanon’s De’wayne Brown in the triple jump, Wilson Central’s Zachary Jacobs in the discus, Green Hill’s Dailin Siggers in the 110-meter hurdles, Mt. Juliet’s Montrell Bandy in the 400 meters and Lebanon’s Ryan Becht in the 300 hurdles. Green Hill will have a team in the 4-by-11 relay while Mt. Juliet will field a quartet in the 4-by-200.

On the girls’ side, Green Hill’s Jordan Stromquist will compete in the long jump, triple jump and 100 meters. Teammate Carolina Bannach will be in the pole vault while Wilson Central’s Maya Follmer will run the 100-meter hurdles. Wilson Central will field relay teams in the 4-by-200 and 4-by-100.

Field events will be held in the mornings beginning at 8:30 a.m. and going until around 2 p.m. Running events will go off at 4 p.m.

Also today, at Adams Tennis Center in Old Fort Park, Watertown junior Morgan Brown, who earned all-state honors as a freshman by finishing in the semifinals, is undefeated as a junior. She will face Hickman County’s Leah Brewer at 9 a.m. today, with the winner advancing to the 2 p.m. semifinals. The championship is set for 11 a.m. Friday.

Her fellow juniors, Ian Fryer and Jackson Thomas, will take on Signal Mountain seniors Ryan Griggs and Austin Hensley at 9 a.m. today with the winners returning for the 2 p.m. semifinals. At the same time, Lady Purple Tiger teammates Blake Griffin and Summer Sesnan will take on Union City’s Annie Wade and Shelby Bondurant. The championships are set for 11 a.m. Friday.