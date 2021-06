Researchers from the United States have presented a new system that helps to extract and use ice on the Moon or Mars. This will help for a permanent presence on space objects. The researchers noted that for a permanent presence on a space object, astronauts must use the resources on it. This applies to Mars and the Moon, despite the fact that this object is not so far away, unlike the planets of our solar system. At the same time, sending cargo in space is expensive and inefficient, given that many resources are already on the planets or the Moon.