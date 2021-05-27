Ja Morant's career-high 47 points not enough as Jazz take Game Two over Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies looked to use their young energy to wreak havoc in Game Two, but ultimately Utah showed they are the West’s No. 1 seed for a reason, defeating Memphis 141-129, evening the first-round playoff series 1-1. The first half proved to be a welcome back for Jazz stand-out Donavan Mitchell shooting 5-of-10 from three, ending the first quarter with 12 in his 2021 playoff debut.www.localmemphis.com