LG Energy Solution to replace problem li-ion energy storage batteries

While it certainly seems like we live in the golden age of cordless tool innovation, a storm is coming that you may not have heard about: the finite resource of lithium-ion batteries. Having spoken with several industry insiders across several companies, differing opinions exist on whether a lithium or lithium-ion battery shortage is inevitable. Regardless of who you talk to, however, the “blame” falls largely on the auto industry. It currently consumes more of this resource than any other industry.