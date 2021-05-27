Australian state bans door-to-door sales for solar companies
The Victorian government introduced its new Energy Fairness Bill to parliament to “protect Victorian households and businesses from aggressive and exploitative practices.”. The new legislation will ban door-to-door sales for solar businesses, electricity and gas retailers, deeming the practice “high-pressure sales tactics.” For solar companies, the ban will come into effect on September 1, 2021, while for electricity retailers it will be delayed until the end of the year.www.pv-magazine.com