Australian state bans door-to-door sales for solar companies

We here at Sprudge like to poke fun at Australia from time to time, give the ole wallaby a good chazzwazzlin’, as I believe it is referred to by locals. And most of the time it’s out of love—'Straya is home to one of the best countrywide coffee cultures in the world, after all. Other times, though, like when they pretty much banished COVID from within their borders and got to have nice things, we act out of jealousy. This is one of those times, as one state in Australia is instituting a drastic new plan to reduce plastic waste and it includes doing away with disposable coffee cups.