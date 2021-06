Second annual celebration will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Millennium Plaza Park. Willie Poinsette, the president of Respond to Racism, said that telling the true history of America — one that does not erase the experiences of marginalized groups — can enrich perspective and enhance understanding. This is one reason why the organization, in conjunction with the city of Lake Oswego parks and recreation and library departments, is hosting a celebration honoring Juneteenth, which marks the day the last slaves in the United States (in Texas) were informed they were free June 19, 1865. This was over two years after the legal abolition of slavery in America.