Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

John Krasinski on the making of ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

By Sabriya Imami
Michigan Daily
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article“A Quiet Place” broke boundaries in 2018. It was a theatrical experience, where no one dared to eat popcorn or whisper to their friends. It was a new take on a thriller; instead of being haphazardly thrown in, jump scares were used meticulously. A scary movie wrapped in a genuine family love story, it was an enormous success, making approximately $188 million domestically. As director John Krasinski (“The Office”) put it in our roundtable interview with him, “The entire experience of the first movie was a wow moment.”

www.michigandaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Leads Box Office, Tops $100M Mark

Horror fans are making a lot of noise for A Quiet Place Part II. The John Krasinski-led sequel regained the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office this past weekend with a healthy $11.6-million take, according to movieweb.com. The film edged out the musical In The Heights, which grossed $11.4 million in its opening weekend.
MoviesVanity Fair

A Quiet Place Part II Brings U.S. Audiences Back to the Movies in Pandemic-Age First

Much as the Abbott family outwitted alien beasts with an acute sense of hearing, A Quiet Place Part II has conquered American moviegoers’ fears of returning to theaters as the pandemic subsides. The John Krasinski-directed PG-13 horror flick starring his real-life partner Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Djimon Hounsou crossed $100 million in domestic ticket sales this weekend, the first film to reach this post since the pandemic began. Though the film itself is mostly at a whisper-level, it’s shouting: “the movies are back!”
Moviesperuzi.xyz

Shhh! They’re coming to get you… again: BRIAN VINER reviews A Quiet Place Part II

A Quiet Place Part II (12) More than 14 months after it was scheduled for release, A Quiet Place Part II finally tiptoes into cinemas. The good news is that it is well worth the pandemic-enforced wait, and not only because it depicts a world more imperilled than our own. It is terrific, and really should be seen on the biggest screen possible.
Moviesupr.org

'A Quiet Place II' Review With Casey

This sequel was released in theaters on May 28 in time for Memorial Day weekend and it might be the film of the summer to nudge the floodgates of audiences open again. A Quiet Place Part II picks up immediately where the first film ends with the nuclear family, led by a determined Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns, 2018), forced to leave their farmhouse venturing barefoot into an unknown world meeting other people who are dangerous or begrudgingly helpful. Other film critics have written their reviews of this film saying things like, "nerve-shredding," "inspired," and "an astonishing sequel." I don't think I would go that far. But A Quiet Place Part II still captures the thrilling intensity of the first film from 2018, and even more importantly, it manages to maintain the intensity and suspense from beginning to end.
Moviespipelineartists.com

"A Quiet Place Part II": Internal Logic Without a Theme

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place is, in my opinion, one of the finest modern horror movies produced. In an era of pristine camera movements and “elevated horror,” it stands out as a film trying to be a solid thriller. It succeeds, and the reason lies in some very simple screenwriting concepts.
TV & Videosgranthshala.com

‘The Office’: The Adorable Reason John Krasinski Filmed the Title Sequence Footage in the First Place

The Office The introduction features a B-roll of the show’s characters, but also uses authentic footage from Scranton, Pennsylvania. John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert in the series, is responsible for the footage. The Office title sequence. Find out why Krasinski filmed the video in the first place, how much he earned for it, and the issue The Office The title sequence took place in the city of Pocono.
MoviesComicBook

A Quiet Place Part II Reclaims the Top Spot at the Box Office as In the Heights Underperforms

A Quiet Place Part II has reclaimed the top spot at the box office. The victory comes after the film became the first post-pandemic movie to reach $100 million at the domestic box office. A Quiet Place Part II won the weekend with $11.65 million, bringing its domestic box office total to $109 million. It bested In the Heights, the musical that is underperforming, earning only $11.4 million in its first weekend after being projected to open with $20 million. Quiet Place Part II was one of the earliest films affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A Quiet Place Part II has received a warm reception from critics. ComicBoook.com's Charlie Ridgley giving it a four out of five review score:
MoviesCollider

'A Quiet Place Part II’ Scares 'In the Heights' at the Weekend Box Office

A Quiet Place Part II has spent a third weekend at the top of the domestic box office, with John M. Chu’s In the Heights tapering off between Friday and Sunday. The adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical was predicted to hit $15 million over the three-day frame after posting a $5 million opening day, but interest drastically petered out and it wound up with $11.4 million.
MoviesNY Daily News

‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ wins weekend box office as ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ increases pandemic record

Action thriller “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” gunned to the top of the box office in its debut, despite another buzzy weekend for “A Quiet Place Part II.”. Led by Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” made $11.6 million at North American theaters between Friday and Sunday to win the weekend, Variety reported.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

‘A Quiet Place 2’ Makes The Case For Theatrical Windows

F9 and Black Widow will be a big summer box office test between limited theatrical windows and concurrent theatrical and streaming availability. After 24 days in theatrical release, A Quiet Place part II has earned $126 million in domestic earnings. It has also earned $221 million worldwide, meaning it is about quadruple its $61 million budget with plenty more gas left in the can. The film has earned a multiplier of 2.2x its $57 million Fri-Mon debut, already making it leggier than the likes of Fast & Furious 6, Tomorrowland and the three X-Men movies (The Last Stand, Days of Future Past and Apocalypse) which opened over this same weekend. Heck, if it makes it to $148 million, it’ll be leggier than Men in Black III ($179 million from a $69 million debut) and leggier than essentially any big Memorial Day debut in recent memory save for Walt Disney’s Aladdin ($353 million/$116 million in 2019).
Public Healthforthoodsentinel.com

Pair of summer movies mark end of pandemic

“A Quiet Place II” and “In the Heights” are two movies that were displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing their premiere dates over a year. However, they were definitely worth the wait!. ‘In the Heights’. This movie adaptation of the play of the same title, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda creator...
Movieseaglevoice.com

‘A Quiet Place II’ review: Sequel outshines first installment

Everyone should watch “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place II.” Not because they are the greatest movies ever made, but because all (most) movies are worth seeing. Too often movie goers are influenced by other people’s opinions of movies and miss out on seeing films they might have enjoyed. Who hasn’t said, “I really want to see that, it’s supposed to be really good” or avoided a movie because it received bad reviews?
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds' The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Takes Down A Quiet Place Part II With A Mediocre Box Office Start

John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II has been a bulldozer at the box office since its premiere. Arriving it time for the Memorial Day holiday, the horror sequel put up some record-breaking numbers during its opening at the end of May, and then last week Jon M. Chu's In The Heights proved to be no match for it as it dominated in its second weekend. The film has provided some great signs for the return of the big screen experience, and it was the first release since the pandemic to make north of $100 million domestically – but now there has been a shift, as it no longer holds the distinction of being the "#1 Movie In America." Instead, that title now belongs to Patrick Hughes' The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.
MoviesColumbia Daily Tribune

'A Quiet Place II' rises above strange summer at the movies

In March 2020, I was driving to St. Louis for a press screening of “A Quiet Place Part II” when my wife called to say she saw the film’s opening was being delayed indefinitely. Sure enough, the screening was canceled and John Krasinski’s monster sequel was the first high-profile cinematic casualty of COVID.