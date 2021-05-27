Cancel
Mccracken County, KY

Lady Mustangs split DH at Calloway

By WES MAYBERRY
Paducah Sun
 13 days ago

The McCracken County softball team split a doubleheader at Calloway County on Wednesday, dropping the first game, 6-5, before coming back to win the second, 10-6. The Lady Lakers got the walk-off win via a fielder's choice in the bottom of the eighth inning of the first game. Bailee Grogan and Adison Hicks led off the inning with back-to-back singles, and Carson McReynolds walked to load the bases. McCracken pitcher Abigayle Duren struck out the next batter, Emerson Grogan, but Izzy Housden hit a ground ball to the shortstop that brought Bailee Grogan home for the win.

