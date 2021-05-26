Wine Spectator: Cannabis In Wine Country
A crop potentially more lucrative than wine grapes is taking root in California’s wine countries: cannabis. The passage of California Proposition 64 in 2016 legalized the commercial and recreational growing of cannabis, and with calls for federal legalization mounting, cannabis farmers are gaining traction. It’s no surprise that many are looking to farm in California’s top wine regions, with their long-established track records for thriving agriculture.www.shankennewsdaily.com