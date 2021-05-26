Wine Spectator: Cannabis In Wine Country

Oliver Zeter Sauvignon Blanc Brut, Pfalz, Germany 2019 (from £22.95, mumblesfinewines.co.uk; weaverswines.com; novelwines.co.uk) Putting together a choice of summer wines for the Observer Food Monthly this month, I found I had a glut of sparkling wines that, for one reason or another, couldn’t be squeezed into my final selection. This isn’t unusual in itself (there were only four slots on the list). But it was a reflection of a trend I’ve been noticing over the past five years or so: of all the categories or styles of wine, sparkling is the one that is evolving at the fastest rate. There’s a lot more of it, for one thing, and it comes from a lot more places. But there’s experimentation, too, with a lot more grape varieties now getting the bubbly treatment. Given its enduring popularity as a still wine, it’s no surprise that sauvignon blanc is among them, although few fizzy sauvignons match the poise and clarity of Oliver Zeter’s, with its tangy greengage, guava and elderflower.