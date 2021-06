Your home is your castle, but you probably never envisioned having an indoor swimming pool. During flood season, that's exactly what can happen. Of course, you could experience a flooded home at any time of the year. If the power dies, your sump pump stops working and it's raining outside, water could seep into your basement. Clogged or loose gutters can lead to rain pooling on the roof and eventually making its way into your home. Bad plumbing could result in a flooded home, or someone could put too much soap and clothes in the washing machine, and suddenly you have a tidal wave of bubbles and water in your living room.