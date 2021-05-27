‘Shadow and Bone’ is the fantasy show we’ve been waiting for

Being a Black Bachelor fan has never been easy, but the recent seasons of the massive ABC dating franchise have been especially hard to deal with. Due to an overdue reckoning, the franchise's executives have made a belated mad dash towards "progressive" content that many of their viewers have been demanding for years. And even though there are whispers of change, if the glacially slow adjustments that have been happening on The Bachelor are too little, too late for you, don't worry. There's a show that's just as juicy to sink your teeth into — and you won't even have to wonder if any of the contestants are secretly racist or whether they're even attracted to Black women. It's high time to tune into Ready to Love.