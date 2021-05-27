‘Shadow and Bone’ is the fantasy show we’ve been waiting for
There’s something so delightful about the fantasy genre when it’s done right. Maybe it’s the inner child in all of us that appreciates the mysticism and imagination that fuels every fantasy story, or perhaps it’s the adult in us that needs to fully escape our responsibilities for an hour or two. Regardless of the reason, the fantasy genre has cemented itself as a mainstay of popular culture over the years, which should come as no surprise. Fantasy excites our imaginations like no other genre through its characteristic immersive worldbuilding and vibrant characters.www.michigandaily.com