PROVO, Utah – The BYU men’s tennis team finished the 2020-21 season with a 14-6 record, going 7-1 in West Coast Conference play for a second-place finish. "This season was very interesting with it being a COVID year," said BYU head coach Dave Porter. "We played more home matches than we'll probably be blessed to play next year, but were thrilled with the result. We felt like we got better as the season went on, and lost in the conference championship match against a very good team. All in all it was a good year. We lost some terrific seniors that we'll never be able to replace, but we're hoping to put new players in a position where eventually we can become stronger."