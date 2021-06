Clippers (6-5): Visiting Omaha got to Triple-A Columbus' bullpen for five runs on the way to an 8-3 victory. The Storm Chasers scored two runs off Kyle Dowdy in the seventh, and three off Dalbert Siri in the eighth. Kirk McCarty, who was bidding to win his third straight start, gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings. Bobby Bradley and Ryan Lavernway each hit a home for Columbus. They each have 11 RBI for the season.