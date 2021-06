Trumbull County Combined Health District will hold COVID vaccination clinics from 4 to 7 p.m. June 9 and July 7 at Brookfield Township Community Park, 721 Stewart Sharon Road. District employees will have all three COVID vaccines, made by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson, and residents will be able to choose which vaccine they want to receive. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires only one shot to be effective, while the other two require two shots, and the timing of the second clinic accommodates the interval between Moderna shots, said Sandy Swann, director of nursing.