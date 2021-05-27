Talking it out

Hosts of the Creating Trust Between Us Table Talk Event, Reisha Kidd, from left, and Xavier Purdy address Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore on Tuesday at the amphitheater in Charlie Daniels Park behind the Mt. Juliet Police Department. The event was open to the public and streamed online so that viewers from home could submit questions. Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

As relationships around the country between law enforcement and citizens remains in a word, strained, a couple concerned Wilson Countians sat down with local officials Tuesday to discuss how to mend that relationship.

In a table talk event called Creating Trust Between Us, Reisha Kidd, a Wilson County native, and Xavier Purdy, a transplant to the area, hosted Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore. The event was streamed live on Facebook so that those unable to attend the event in the park amphitheater behind the Mt. Juliet Police Department could still ask the officials questions.

Kidd and Purdy represent local groups called Peace, Love, Justice Mt. Juliet and the Wilson County chapter of Rho Kappa Kappa in Lebanon. Both have worked in the past with regional Black Lives Matter chapters. For this roundtable discussion, they identified three core components to address with Hambrick and Moore; acknowledgement, accountability and action.

As Kidd sees it, until the initial acknowledgement that yes there are issues with the current system is made by law enforcement, moving onto the next steps is essentially impossible. “You can’t fix a problem you won’t admit you have.”

Hambrick and Kidd’s collaboration goes back over a year, when both participated in a Black Lives Matter event last year organized by Kidd and at which Hambrick was a guest speaker.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department was also involved with the protest by providing an escort during the walk. At the walk, Hambrick said, “There’s still work to do, even here in Mt. Juliet.”

“As your police chief here, I’m just telling you what Mt. Juliet is about. We’re about equality, we’re about justice, we’re against police brutality in all forms.”

Hambrick drew a contrast between protest and destruction, urging against the latter as it draws attention away, and reduces the impact of your narrative.

“It’s not rocket science, we just have to love and respect one another,” he said back in 2020. “And if we want to see real change and demonstrate real actions, and I’ve said it before, real actions will not happen without a changed mind and a changed heart.”

AccountabilityWhen pressed on the issue of how they hold their rank and files accountable, Moore and Hambrick shared similar visions. Both said that if they learn of impropriety from an officer, then they move quickly to see consequences applied, but added that “they were helpless against things that went unreported.”

That’s part of the reason Hambrick wants everyone in his city to know that the police headquarters is their headquarters, not his. He said his door is always open and he welcomes input from citizens.

Both Hambrick and Moore suggested concerned citizens apply for the Citizen’s Police Academy, a twice annual, 10-week (one day per week) program, where citizens can see the ins and outs of the job. Moore said this is important because it allows people to see officers on a relatable level. After all, police officers and sheriff’s deputies are people too, he said.

ActionThe way to move forward as discussed by the members of the roundtable, is to move forward in lock step with each side. Moore suggested more interactive relationships between student resource officers in county schools so that students can learn about what it’s like when they see the flashing blue lights in their rearview mirrors.

Hambrick said he would like to see more opportunities like “Coffee with Cops,” or other simple everyday activities alongside law enforcement that help engender a shared trust. Because as both law enforcement officials and the two hosts of the roundtable made a point of saying, trust happens organically over time. It takes interaction to build trust, so maybe that’s the best place to start.

Why now?Calls for reform have rung loud since video of a white Minneapolis police officer killing an unarmed George Floyd began circulating on May 25 of last year. The following week would see widespread demonstrations and protest as law enforcement and citizens clashed in the street.

Most of the footage that goes viral occurs in large metropolitan areas, but small departments haven’t gone unscathed. With trust being such a rare commodity, in the citizen-law enforcement relationship, it was reassuring to hear some positive feedback from Wilson County about how it views its police.

One member of the audience, Keisha Flowers said after the program, that distrust in the police just isn’t a thing in Wilson County like it is in other places. Flowers is originally from Detroit. She said in her hometown, citizens did not have a good relationship with police, unlike in her new Tennessee home. Still, that did not stop Flowers from feeling obligated to have “the talk,” with her son, Jordan Pickett, 17.

A lot of people might think “the talk,” refers to a coming of age sit down lecture on procreation, but for many black families another “talk,” can be even more important.

Flowers described “the talk,” as Black parents’ best way of guiding their Black children through inevitable encounters with law enforcement. This training becomes a critical “survival tactic,” as Flowers put it.

Flowers said that it meant a lot to see the faces of law enforcement in Wilson County make themselves so accessible for the citizens and to answer their questions. Flowers added that when you know the officer or have seen them around, it removes some of that tension during traffic stops and other interactions.