Brianna Cataffo was introduced to football last spring and immediately wanted to continue playing. “When I first heard Pinelands was getting a flag football team for girls, I knew I had to get more information,” the Wildcats junior said as part of the Q&A for her “Heart of a Giant” Award profile on the USA Football website. “I had been playing lacrosse for two years, so I did not know if I would be able to play both, being they were offered in the same season. I was so excited when I found out I would be able to play both sports simultaneously. I quickly fell in love with the game and the energy it brought into my life.”

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO