Eat Panera, support El Centro youth

Buffy came into our care in mid-March after being found in the streets of Mexicali, hungry and alone. The young lady who found her said she couldn’t leave her there to fend for herself and asked if we could take her in. We happily agreed to do so and immediately placed her into a foster home. Her foster parents say that she does well with all different kinds of animals as she has several foster siblings. Her foster parents say she would do very well in a home where she has other fur-siblings to run and play with! She walks very well on a leash and knows basic commands already. She is very smart and picks things us very fast! She is a bit food motivated and will do just about anything for a treat. She is crate trained and is almost completely potty trained. She loves to be around children and loves to play and run with them, but she is sure to be gentle around them. Her foster parents have told us that they have enjoyed caring for her very much. Not only did she adjust very well in a short amount of time, but she is overall a very good and loving puppy. Buffy’s street life was brief, but it is clearly over and she is ready to find her loving furever home! If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Buffy, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Buffy’s adoption fee is $170.