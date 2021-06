MURRAY — As of Monday, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of five new cases of COVID-19. Two of the cases were reported on Saturday, one case was confirmed on Sunday and two cases were confirmed on Monday, the health department said in a news release Monday afternoon. The case count is now at 3,492 with 3,429 recovered, 13 isolated at home, one hospitalized, and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect the privacy of the patients.