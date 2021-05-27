Zack Snyder Directs ‘The Late Show: The Snyder Cut’

For his latest, Zack Snyder has assembled a killer ensemble to bring his zombified heist movie to life in Army of the Dead, including Dave Bautista, Hiroyuki Sanada, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Theo Rossi, Samantha Win, Tig Notaro, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, Raúl Castillo, and Nora Arnezeder. During the recent press day for Army of the Dead, Daily Dead had the opportunity to briefly speak with Matthias Schweighöfer about his character in the film—an enthusiastic German safe cracker by the name of Ludwig Dieter. During the interview, Schweighöfer discussed his excitement over getting to collaborate with Snyder on the film, working with his fellow cast members, and gave us some hints on Dieter’s backstory as well.