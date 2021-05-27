Children Exposed To Pollution In Utero More Likely To Develop Asthma

The hardest part about keeping an eye on signs of dementia is that the very symptoms it causes can make it harder to notice them at all. But by looking after your overall health and being aware of certain things that may put you at risk, you may be able to catch any early red flags. And according to a new study, there's one health condition you'll want to avoid, because it raises your risk of developing dementia later in life six-fold. Read on to see what makes you more likely to suffer from cognitive decline as you age.