'The Transformers: The Movie' Receives a 35th-Anniversary SteelBook 4K UHD Release

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the spotlight recently, with its popularity returning with the animated series hitting Netflix. A while back, Nickelodeon also announced that they would be opening up a new studio designated to creating new Avatar: The Last Airbender cartoons and films. The show is filled with amazing characters and fantastic lore that can keep any fan entertained for quite some time. McFarlane Toys knows the popularity and the demand for the series, and they revealed Avatar action figures are on the way. It does look like most of the original cast is coming to action figure form with Aang, Katara, Prince Zuko, and Sokka. To make things even better, it looks like and beloved flying bison Appa is also joining them. Only one simple teaser image was released, and collectors can check out the entire teaser image below.