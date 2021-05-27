Cancel
Movies

'The Transformers: The Movie' Receives a 35th-Anniversary SteelBook 4K UHD Release

hypebeast.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year marks the 35th-anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie and to celebrate the occasion, SHOUT! Factory is now offering to bring fans back to 1986 with a limited-edition SteelBook 4K UHD Blu-ray release of the film. For those unfamiliar, The Transformers: The Movie is set in the year 2005...

hypebeast.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
MoviesInside Pulse

35th Anniversary Edition

Transformers went big in the summer of 1986 when it hit the big screen. The action was huge. The risky was bigger. They beefed up the vocal talent with legend Orson Welles, The Untouchables‘ Robert Stack, Star Trek‘s Leonard Nimoy and Monty Python’s Eric Idle. And the film didn’t set the box office on fire, but the home video was a different story. The VHS tape stayed in top of the charts for a year. It’s cult has grown every year. And now fans will get to see it at a high resolution when The Transformers – The Movie 35th Anniversary arrives on 4K UHD in August. Making the release more special is the limited edition Steelbook to make it stand proud on your video shelf. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Lynch’s “Dune” Gets A 4K UHD Release

Ahead of Denis Villeneuve’s new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” arriving in cinemas, David Lynch’s prior 1984 feature adaptation has been announced as arriving on 4K UHD Blu-ray on August 31st via Arrow Video. The new release contains the film in 4K and in Dolby Vision HDR. It also boasts...
TV & Videosscreenanarchy.com

The Spice Flows Through Arrow Video: DUNE 4K UHD Leads A Busy August Lineup

Another year, another paycheck whisked away by Arrow Video's prodigious lineup. This August the cult home video juggernaut takes no pity on collector's with a robust slate that includes David Lynch's Dune (UK/US/CAN) in 4K UHD, Adam Rehmeier's Dinner in America (UK only), Masamura's Blind Beast (UK/US/CAN), Brotherhood of Satan (UK/US/CAN), Kim Jee-woon's classic horror film, A Tale of Two Sisters (UK Only), a box set of previously released Sergio Martino classics, and a la carte reissues of Alejandro Jodorowsky's classic midnight mindfucks, El Topo and The Holy Mountain (both UK only) and standard 4K UHD & Blu-ray releases of Sergio Corbucci's Django (UK/US/CAN).
Moviesbadfeelingmag.com

David Lynch’s Dune gets a stacked 4K UHD and Blu-ray special edition set from Arrow Video

Arrow Video will ensure that the spice flows this summer with a special edition release of David Lynch’s 1984 Dune adaptation. Starring Kyle MacLachlan (in his film debut) as Paul Atreides, Lynch’s take on Frank Herbert’s classic 1964 sci-fi novel was a critical and box-office disappointment at the time but has gained a strong cult following in the decades since its release.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

The original Dune movie is also getting a 4K release this year

Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune isn’t the only film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel getting a 4K release this year. That’s because the original adaptation, made in 1984 by a young David Lynch, is getting a limited edition 4K Blu-ray release on August 30th. The film was both a critical and box office bomb that Lynch later disowned, but it’s also a fascinating historical artifact and sci-fi cult-classic.
MoviesCollider

‘Mortal Kombat’ Gets 4K Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates

Mortal Kombat is coming back to your home on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital. The blockbuster adaptation, which has finished its theatrical run with $81.1M, will be available for Premium Digital Ownership anywhere you digitally purchase films on June 11th. If you are more of a physical media fighter, the 4K Blu-ray combo pack and DVD will hit stores on July 13th.
Family RelationshipsMiami Herald

Family guide to new movie releases

Rated PG for some adventure action. What it’s about: An animated feature about a young girl's connection with a wild mustang in the 19th century American Southwest. The kid attractor factor: The animation, themes and familiarity with the previous films or Netflix series. Good lessons/bad lessons: Embrace your destiny, your...
MoviesArs Technica

Months from the release of Dune 2021, the 1984 version gets a 4K release

The controversial yet memorable 1984 film adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal 1965 science fiction novel Dune will be released in 4K and HDR for the first time on August 31, thanks to a new 4K UltraHD Blu-ray set from distributor Arrow Films. Further Reading. According to Arrow Films, the upcoming...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Giveaway – Win The Hands of Orlac on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment releases THE HANDS OF ORLAC, Robert Wiene’s triumphant work of sinister German Expressionism starring Conrad Veidt, on Blu-ray for the first time on home video in the UK as part of The Masters of Cinema Series from 14th June 2021, and we have three copies to give away!
Beauty & Fashionflickeringmyth.com

Blu-ray Review – The Stylist (2020)

Directed by Jill Gevargizian. Starring Najarra Townsend, Brea Grant, Davis DeRock, Sarah McGuire and Jennifer Seward. A psychotic hairdresser becomes obsessed with her clients and goes on a murderous rampage. There appears to be a spelling mistake in the title of this movie was it should be called The Stylish,...
MoviesComicBook

House of Wax Collector's Edition Blu-ray Full Special Features Announced

Blu-ray producers Scream Factory announced earlier this year that they were honoring the 2005 remake of House of Wax, with the company now revealing the complete list of special features that would be included in the Collector's Edition of House of Wax. In addition to including previously released special features, the new Blu-ray will feature a new transfer of the film along with a handful of all-new interviews with members of the cast and crew. Additionally, Scream Factory will offer a limited edition poster featuring the disc's new cover art. The Collector's Edition of House of Wax hits shelves on July 13th.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender Figures Coming to McFarlane Toys

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the spotlight recently, with its popularity returning with the animated series hitting Netflix. A while back, Nickelodeon also announced that they would be opening up a new studio designated to creating new Avatar: The Last Airbender cartoons and films. The show is filled with amazing characters and fantastic lore that can keep any fan entertained for quite some time. McFarlane Toys knows the popularity and the demand for the series, and they revealed Avatar action figures are on the way. It does look like most of the original cast is coming to action figure form with Aang, Katara, Prince Zuko, and Sokka. To make things even better, it looks like and beloved flying bison Appa is also joining them. Only one simple teaser image was released, and collectors can check out the entire teaser image below.
MoviesComicBook

Indiana Jones 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is Shipping Now

The first Indiana Jones adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark, hit theaters in 1981 - 40 years ago this month. To celebrate, the first four films in the franchise have been compiled into a 4K Ultra HD / Digital box set that's set to launch tomorrow, June 8th. You can order the standard collection here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for $86.99. That Best Buy link also includes their exclusive SteelBook edition which is priced at $99.99.
Moviesaustinnews.net

Classic '50s Sci-Fi Adventure Flight to Mars is Launching to Special-Edition Blu-ray & DVD, July 20th

From the Dawn of the Science-Fiction Boom, With a Stunning, 70th Anniversary Restoration From the Original Cinecolor Separation Negatives & Out-of-This-World Special Features. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and distribution company, is releasing Flight to Mars (1951) on special-edition Blu-ray and DVD, July 20, 2021.
Indiana StateCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

INDIANA JONES Arrives In 4K Ultra HD Today And We're Celebrating With A Giveaway!

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing all four movie adventures together for the first time in 4K Ultra HD with the Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection! Having first introduced audiences to the man with the hat on June 12, 1981, the lengendary hero continues to captivate new generations of fans.