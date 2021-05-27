3 incredible moments from the Dallas Mavericks huge Game 2 win
After a dominant victory in Game 1, a lot of people thought the Clippers were going to wipe out the Mavericks in Game 2. Those people couldn’t have been more wrong, as Dalls won 127-121. The Mavs came out firing from the jump and kept their foot on the gas pedal for all four quarters. They weathered a first-half storm from Kawhi Leonard. They weathered a small run from the Clippers late in the fourth quarter. They even weathered some truly remarkable free-throw shooting (remarkably bad, that is).www.mavsmoneyball.com