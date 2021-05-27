Jackass Star Johnny Knoxville Addresses Bam Margera Controversy

Jackass’s Johnny Knoxville had to share his opinion about what’s going on with Bam Margera. It’s been a rough couple of years for the Viva La Bam star after close friend Ryan Dunn passed away in an automobile accident. Margera was kicked off the set of Jackass 4 and the entire production has had to address his absence as one of their roaming cast of characters. TMZ reported that director Jeff Tremaine had to seek legal action to keep the skateboarder away from the filming. Margera has told multiple outlets that he’s been fired from the project. And the other stars have basically confirmed this is true. It’s a sad situation and all of them are hoping that Bam gets the help that he needs before worrying about extreme stunts. Check out what Knoxville said to Digital Spy down below: