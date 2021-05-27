Cancel
Alameda County, CA

Housing market over the Altamont in high demand as median home prices spike

By Bay City News Service
PleasantonWeekly
PleasantonWeekly
 13 days ago

As the demand for housing grows greater and as more families move out of the Bay Area and into the more affordable San Joaquin Valley, median home prices in neighboring San Joaquin County -- the next stop just east of the Altamont Pass -- are skyrocketing, according to local realtors.

PleasantonWeekly

PleasantonWeekly

Pleasanton, CA
News and information about Pleasanton, CA

