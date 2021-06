In a throwback to the days of the Cold War, the Russian swing-wing bombers will fly maritime missions in NATO’s “backyard.”. Russia has officially confirmed that Tu-22M3 Backfire-C bombers are now at Khmeimim airbase in Syria, as we reported yesterday. The Russian Ministry of Defense has also now stated that they will operate in a maritime role over the Mediterranean Sea, reflecting Russia’s expanding reach in the region and suggesting a return to the kinds of missions that Soviet bombers flew in the Cold War, when they kept track of NATO warships operating in the area.