Singer JoJo Speaks On Her Love for Hip-Hop, Is a Fan of Anderson .Paak, Baby Keem and More

Rapper Lil Scrappy has been part of the Love & Hip Hop family since 2012. In a recent interview he revealed why he joined the reality television franchise. While talking on the Big Facts podcast, the 37-year-old said, “I thought about, I was like, ‘…I ain’t even got a rap career right now, so, you know what I’m saying, I don’t even give a [expletive].’ … When I say I’m connected with the god that created me, like, he put something in me. He was just, like [Big] Bank said man, ‘Just keep that [expletive] gangster, be yourself, my n***a.’”