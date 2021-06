The developers of a small East Austin mixed-use project will have to keep talking it out with concerned neighbors to resolve their differences. The Planning Commission, after trying and failing to break the “impasse” between the developer and several neighbors, voted to postpone the zoning case until June 8 to give the parties more time to reach an agreement. Micah King, agent for the developer, said that while there have been many conversations since September 2020, they have stalled as of late.