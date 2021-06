DECATUR, Ala. – After a long day, nothing is better than putting your head down on a pillow and laying down in your bed, but for some kids, that’s a luxury. Ascend Performance Materials and their charitable foundation Ascend Cares has been helping the community for 10 years. The foundation teamed up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace a second time to build over 200 beds for families in the Hartselle area.