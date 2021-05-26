Netflix Movies That Look Horrible But Are Actually Awesome

Bold statements about ‘taking her life back’ aren’t really doing much for Lindsay Lohan at the moment since returning to the screen with a Netflix movie is already getting her a mixed reaction since some folks are willing will accept her back and hope that she’ll be every bit as good as before, while some are just ready for her to go away. It might sound a bit harsh to say such a thing, but the truth is that a lot of fans did kind of give up on Lohan when her career started going south and she didn’t appear ready to take it seriously in the first place. At one time Lohan was a huge star since her days as a Disney kid and her time in Mean Girls managed to etch her name into the history books with ease. But from legal troubles to the over-the-top drama that spilled over into the media and the idea that she might have become a little too much of a liability, her career has taken some serious hits. Coming back, which she’s been trying to do for a while now, is something that she’s definitely going to try, but from the sound of things the premise of the Netflix movie that’s going to be serving as her return to greatness is already going to rub a lot of people the wrong way. Playing the part of a spoiled heiress is likely to get a lot of people laughing and not in the best of ways. But the fact that she’ll develop amnesia after a skiing accident and will be taken in by a lodge owner and his daughter is setting up a road that a lot of people can already look down and snicker since the story sounds like something we’ve seen a number of times already. To be fair, it sounds kind of like a cross between a Hallmark movie and Overboard, but without the chance to be funny or even touching.