Abrams Reflects On “Star Wars” Planning
With the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy now behind us, filmmaker J.J. Abrams recently reflected on the lack of forward planning for the trilogy as whole. Originally Abrams was only ever supposed to direct “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” – the first in the new trilogy which had the difficult task of reviving a universe with a lot of baggage, establishing a foundation for other filmmakers to subsequently follow, create new characters (and marketing opportunities) multiple generations would love, and hopefully deliver a good movie in the process.www.darkhorizons.com