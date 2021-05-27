Cancel
HSBC is selling most of its US retail banking business

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHSBC is winding down much of its US business to turn its attention to richer clients. The British bank announced Wednesday that it was closing most of its retail banking locations in the country, reducing its current footprint from 148 branches to about 25. Those that will remain will be turned into international wealth management centers.

#Hsbc Bank#Retail Banking#Retail Business#British#Citizens Bank#Cathay Bank#Chinese Americans
HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Declares $0.21 Annual Dividend

Shares of HDB stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.
HDFC Bank Limited to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:HDB)

Shares of HDB stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Morgan Stanley Backs Blockchain With Investment in Securitize

Startup Securitize Inc., which is developing a blockchain platform for investors to buy and sell shares in closely held companies and other assets, gathered $48 million in a fundraising round co-led by Morgan Stanley. The Series B round, also led by Blockchain Capital, marks the first investment in the blockchain...
Zopa plans London listing to take on Klarna

The online lender Zopa plans to take on the £30bn giant Klarna with an expansion into the buy now, pay later sector as it prepares to float in London next year. The company plans to expand further beyond its heritage as a peer-to-peer lender by helping shoppers to stagger the cost of purchases.
Credit Suisse Gains On Report Bank May Seek Merger With UBS

Investing.com – Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) was up more than 1% during Friday’s trading on a Reuters report that said the embattled bank may seek a merger with its larger Swiss rival UBS (NYSE:UBS). Credit Suisse's top management are under pressure to come up with an overhaul plan for the scandal-hit...
Goldman Sachs to push transaction banking beyond UK by beginning of 2022

Https://bankautomationnews.com/allposts/corp-bank/goldman-sachs-to-push-transaction-banking-beyond-uk-by-beginning-of-2022/. http://bankautomationnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/canstockphoto28050606-scaled.jpg?#. Goldman Sachs rolled out transaction banking in the U.K. yesterday through a modernized, API-enabled platform built on the cloud, entering a crowded space dominated by the likes of Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase. Transaction banking refers to cash management and treasury services for corporate and institutional clients. The $1.2...
eBay Sells Korean Business to EMart

EBay Inc. announced it will sell 80.01% of its Korean businesses to Emart, Korea’s largest retailer for approximately $3 billion. The deal is contingent upon the Bank of Korea’s acceptance of the filings related to foreign exchange transactions. “After a thorough strategic review and competitive sale process, we are excited...
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Buy

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom line growth. Moreover, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue to hamper revenue growth in the near term. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, its initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to support profitability. Further, the company's announcements of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help focus on Asia.”
USGFX UK CEO Simon Quirke Leaves the Company

Simon Quirke has reportedly quit his role as CEO of Union Standard International Group Limited, the London-based and FCA-regulated branch of the retail forex group USGFX. According to FXNewsGroup, Soe Hein Min, USG Group Controlling Shareholder, will be the sole director of the UK company after Quirke’s departure, who had been in the company since 2018.
UK Infrastructure Bank Open for Business

The UK Infrastructure Bank officially opened for business last week (17 June 2021). Businesses and communities will have billions of pounds available to them as Chancellor Rishi Sunak launched the bank to support local growth and tackle climate change. Based in Leeds, the UK Infrastructure Bank will be tasked with...
Brunswick sells minority stake to merchant bank

According to the Financial Times, the deal will see a pay out of £140m to the global comms consultancy's 200 partners. Roughly half that total is expected to go to co-founder and chair Sir Alan Parker, who has insisted he will stay at Brunswick. It's the first time the group...
Investment Banking Senior Analyst - Consumer Retail

Title: Investment Banking Sr. Analyst Bank: Elite Boutique Investment Bank Location: New York, NY. Our team is currently partnered with an Elite Boutique Investment Bank located in New York City that is recognized as one of the first independent investment banks on Wall Street. We are actively recruiting for their Consumer Retail group, which is one of the top C/R groups on all of Wall Street.
HSBC said to be revamping US investment bank as senior executives exit

(June 22): Four of HSBC Holdings Plc’s most senior bankers in the U.S. with about six decades of combined service are leaving the investment bank as part of an overhaul of its New York operations. Robert Gelnaw, head of debt capital markets for North America, Lex Malas, head of advisory...
Cloud momentum is building in retail banking

The digital agenda post Covid-19 includes plans for cloud. A new white paper by Finastra explores banks' challenges and how cloud directly addresses them. For retail banks entering a post Covid-19 world, the only way forward is cloud. Cloud provides the foundation for harnessing other emerging technologies and enables banks to be nimble and accelerate product innovation. The financial benefits of cloud are clear: 30% IT savings and 50% revenue growth opportunities.
AMC Retail Investors Want to Hold, Management Wants to Sell

AMC (NYSE:AMC) shareholders face an epic annual meeting that will have them vote on authorizing additional shares of AMC stock for sale. The company is in a tug of war between retail investors buying AMC stock and Wall Street hedge funds selling shares short. Importantly, when a person or institution sells shares short, they are counting on the stock price to drop in order to make a profit.