Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Top Asian News 5:07 a.m. GMT

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off GOP complaints the president has not been tough enough as well as to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction. Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence agencies to report back within 90 days. He directed U.S.

Australian children lose bid to block coal mine expansion

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A group of Australian child environmentalists lost their court bid Thursday to force the federal government to ban a coal mine expansion. The eight children, aged 13 to 17, had argued in the Federal Court that Environment Minister Sussan Ley had a duty of care to protect younger people against climate change. Ley is considering whether to approve the Vickery mine expansion in New South Wales state, and the children sought an injunction preventing the expansion. Justice Mordy Bromberg rejected their application while noting the Whitehaven Coal-owned mine expansion would lead to an additional 33 million metric tons (36 million U.S.

Ambassador denied access to trial of Australian in China

BEIJING (AP) — The Australian ambassador to China said it was “regrettable” that the embassy was denied access Thursday as a trial was due to start for a Chinese Australian man charged with espionage. Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his lawyer, the Australian government has said. Ambassador Graham Fletcher walked to the south gate of the court complex in Beijing and then came back out after he had been denied access. His government had been told earlier that a representative would not be allowed to attend the trial because it is a national security case.

Taiwan struggles with testing backlog amid largest outbreak

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Facing Taiwan’s largest outbreak of the pandemic and looking for rapid virus test kits, the mayor of the island’s capital did what anyone might do: He Googled it. “If you don’t know, and you try to know something, please check Google,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je quipped. Praised for its success at keeping the virus away for more than a year, Taiwan had until May recorded just 1,128 cases and 12 deaths. But the number of locally transmitted cases started growing this month and it soon became clear that the central government was ill prepared not only to contain the virus, but to even detect it on a large scale due to a lack of investment in rapid testing.

Hong Kong legislature resumes debate to change electoral law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s legislature on Thursday resumed a debate to change electoral laws that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote for lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. Once approved, the amendments mean the city’s national security department will check the backgrounds of potential candidates for public office and a new committee will be set up to ensure those candidates are patriotic. The number of seats in Hong Kong’s legislature will be expanded to 90, with 40 of them elected by a largely pro-Beijing election committee. The number of legislators elected directly by Hong Kong voters will be cut to 20, from the previous 35.

European firefighters help Sri Lanka with 7-day ship fire

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — European firefighters and salvage experts have joined Sri Lankan crews battling a seven-day fire on board a container ship carrying chemicals, officials said Thursday. The fire on board the MV X-Press Pearl, which is anchored off Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo, has spread to the quarterdeck where the ship’s bridge is located, and a large number of containers have tumbled into the sea. X-Press Feeders, which operates the ship, said firefighters and salvage experts flown in from Europe were working with local authorities to try to save the vessel and its cargo despite the adverse weather due to the onset of southwest monsoons.

AP source: Biden picks LA mayor, envoy for ambassador posts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce he is nominating former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve as his ambassador to China and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be his ambassador to India, according to a person familiar with the matter. With the selections, Biden is turning to a seasoned diplomat and a longtime political ally to serve in two of the country’s highest-profile diplomatic postings. It was not clear when either nomination would be announced, according to the person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to publicly comment on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

EXPLAINER: How vaccine passports for global travel will work

LONDON (AP) — Boarding pass, suitcase, passport and ... digital vaccination certificate? Keen to avoid losing another summer of holiday revenue to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union, some Asian governments and the airline industry are scrambling to develop so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to help kickstart international travel. They’re working on systems that would allow travelers to use mobile phone apps to prove they’ve been vaccinated, which could help them avoid onerous quarantine requirements at their destinations. But the multiple efforts underscore the lack of one central international system to electronically verify vaccination status. The projects also face technical challenges in working together, while questions about privacy and vaccine inequality linger.

AP Investigation: Myanmar’s junta using bodies to terrorize

Two black pickups speed down an empty city street in Myanmar before coming to a sudden stop. Security forces standing in the back of the trucks begin firing at an oncoming motorbike carrying three young men. The bike swerves, crashing into a gate. More shots are fired as two of the passengers run away, while the third, Kyaw Min Latt, remains on the ground. Moans are heard as officers grab the wounded 17-year-old from the pavement, throwing his limp body into a truck bed before driving off. The incident lasted just over a minute and was captured on a CCTV camera.

Shorthanded Myanmar in Japan for World Cup soccer qualifiers

Missing up to 10 players who are boycotting the World Cup qualifier against Japan on Friday has ratcheted up the degree of difficulty for Myanmar against Asia’s top-ranked team. Experienced stars such as defender Zaw Min Tun, striker Kyaw Ko Ko and goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet are among the players who are refusing to participate in international matches for Myanmar in protest at February’s military coup. The struggle to assemble a team to face Japan, then Kyrgyzstan on June 11 and Tajikistan on June 15, meant that the national squad had to delay its departure to Tokyo from May 14 to 21.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sussan Ley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#South Asian#World Cup Soccer#Legislature#Asia Travel#U S Travel#Intel#Covid 19 Origin#Chinese#Gop#The Federal Court#Whitehaven Coal#Sri Lankan#State Department#European Union#Cctv#China Beijing#U S Australian Children#Largest Outbreak Taipei#Tokyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Sri Lanka
Related
WorldBowling Green Daily News

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Tuesday to “rally international support” to aid Gaza following a devastating war, as he began a regional tour to shore up last week’s cease-fire. Blinken, who spoke after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the U.S. would work...
Economyaustinnews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0930 GMT, May 29

WASHINGTON -- The White House on Friday unveiled a 6-trillion-U.S.-dollar budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year, drawing backlash from Republican lawmakers and budget watchers. The proposal, which included President Joe Biden's plan to increase investment in infrastructure, eduction, health care and beyond, would push federal spending to the highest...
PoliticsThe Independent

AP News Digest 3:45 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ———————— ONLY ON AP. ————————- RACISM-IN-THE-RANKS — A deep-rooted culture of racism and discrimination still festers in the U.S. armed forces, despite repeated...
WorldAgriculture Online

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 A.M. GMT/2 P.M. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 A.M. GMT/2 P.M. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. GLOBAL. HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA. Australia's Victoria state calls for patience on end of COVID-19 lockdown.
Middle EastLas Vegas Sun

AP Top News at 5:04 p.m. EDT

Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM. JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents announced they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader. The dramatic announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came moments before a midnight deadline and prevented the country from plunging into what would have been its fifth consecutive election in just over two years. In a statement on Twitter, Lapid said he had informed the country's president of the deal. “This government will work for all the citizens of Israel, those that voted for it and those that didn’t.
PoliticsKenosha News.com

China hosts Southeast Asian ministers as it competes with US

BEIJING (AP) — China is hosting foreign ministers from 10 Southeast Asian nations this week amid heightened competition between Beijing and Washington for influence in the region. Chinese state media said the meeting Tuesday in the southwestern megacity of Chongqing will cover issues from restoring tourism and other economic exchanges...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Coronavirus: South Korean mayor who boasted of securing 30 million vaccines apologises for nearly falling for fraud

A South Korean mayor who had boasted of his city’s ability to secure Covid-19 vaccines has publicly apologised after it was revealed he almost got taken in by fraudsters. Kwon Young-jin, mayor of Daegu, told reporters on May 31 that a foreign trading company contacted by an association of medical institutions in the city of 2.5 million had promised to provide 30 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to South Korea ’s government within three weeks.
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Lingnan University distances itself from ‘politicised’ student union after mass email refers to ‘Wuhan pneumonia’

A publicly funded Hong Kong university has distanced itself from its student union and accused it of becoming “highly politicised” after the group referred to Covid-19 as “Wuhan pneumonia” in a mass email sent to their peers and refused to amend the term. Lingnan University, which called the term “very...
Real EstatePosted by
The Associated Press

Chinese insurer Hexie snaps up US$1.4 billion Beijing tower from SK Group in largest office deal since onset of coronavirus pandemic

Beijing-based Hexie Health Insurance has bought the SK Tower in the Chinese capital for 9.06 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) from SK Group, South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate. The deal is the biggest transaction for an office building in China since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to agent Cushman &...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Pakistan administers 10M doses as cases decline

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has administered 10 million vaccine doses as COVID-19 cases and deaths steadily decline in the country. Asad Umar, minister for planning and development, announced the milestone in a televised ceremony Wednesday. He asked people to get themselves vaccinated to return to a normal life. From the beginning...
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Australia says WTO should punish Chinese economic coercion

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The World Trade Organization should penalize “bad behavior when it occurs,” Australia’s prime minister said Wednesday ahead of a Group of Seven leaders’ meeting in Britain where he hopes to garner support in a trade dispute with China. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would be...
ChinaPosted by
The Associated Press

Japan, Australia share China concerns, raise defense ties

TOKYO (AP) — Foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Australia agreed on Wednesday to strengthen their security ties as China becomes more assertive in pressing its claims to contested areas in the Asia-Pacific region. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters after the talks held online that the officials...
Politicsarmynow.net

Chinese state-media: Prep nukes for ‘showdown’ with U.S.

Last week, Hu Xijin, the editor of China’s state-run Global Times, called for China to increase its nuclear arsenal in anticipation of “a high-intensity showdown between the US and China.”. According to the Australia-based Daily Telegraph, Hu gave his remarks on the Chinese Weibo social media app nearly immediately after...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China May trade surplus with U.S. at $31.78 billion

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade surplus with the United States stood at $31.78 billion in May, Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data showed on Monday, up from a $28.11 billion surplus in April. For the first five months of 2021, China’s trade surplus with the United States stood at...