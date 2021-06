On Thursday City Council approved on second reading Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning for the properties at 1011 and 1017 Springdale Road, home of the infamous East Austin tank farm. But the 10-0 vote came only after Council Member Vanessa Fuentes argued in favor of postponement, angering Council Member Pio Renteria, who called her a “gentrifier.” Council Member Mackenzie Kelly did not attend the meeting. The item is set to return to Council for third reading this Thursday.