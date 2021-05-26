Senate Advances Protections, Quality of Life for Elder New Yorkers

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNew legislation to support and protect the rights of elder New Yorkers has passed the New York State Senate. The new protections will prohibit termination of tenancy in certain senior housing facilities, establish an elder abuse aftercare program, require elder abuse training for senior service providers and will raise the income eligibility limit for rent increase exemptions. A newly-created State Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate will also help protect elder consumers.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Senator Griffo Proposes Legislation to Protect Against Antisemitism in New York

In recent years and even in recent weeks there has been a rise in antisemitic attacks in cities across New York State and for Senator Joe Griffo enough is enough. Griffo has introduced legislation that would provide more protections against antisemitism and hateful acts against Jewish people. Griffo says that while this has been a problem for decades for people of the Jewish faith and heritage, the Anti-Defamation League has reported a dramatic increase in in-person and online acts of hate.
Politicscheddar.com

NY State Senator Sponsors Clean Slate Act to Provide Convicted New Yorkers a Fresh Start

New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie, a Democrat, is working to give convicts who have served their time a chance to start fresh with the Clean Slate Act. Myrie told Cheddar he was driven to sponsor the bill because of the 2.3 million New Yorkers living with criminal records, many of whom face difficulty in securing employment and access housing. He noted that while the program to expunge records would extend to most of those with felony and misdemeanor convictions, there would be carve-outs for violent or sexual offenses and other situational needs.
Congress & Courtsnysenate.gov

State Senate Passes Senator Sanders' Bills on Veteran Suicide and Elder Abuse

Senator James Sanders Jr. today saw two important pieces of his legislation unanimously pass the senate. The first bill (S5196B) requires the Office for the Aging to develop and provide elder abuse prevention training to train senior service centers and contractors in the detection and reporting of elder abuse in consultation with the Office of Children and Family Services. The second bill (S4093) establishes September twenty-second of each year as a day of commemoration known as Veteran Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Day.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Black Enterprise

California Senate Advances Three Criminal Justice Reform Bills Limiting Bail and Eliminating Qualified Immunity Protections

The California Senate advanced three criminal justice reform bills, including one that could end the careers of bad law enforcement officers. California senators advanced separate bills cutting bail for misdemeanors and low-level felonies to $0 and added that bail must be refunded if criminal charges are dropped, dismissed or if the defendant shows up to all required court appearances.
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

GOP EDD bills advance to Assembly

Multiple state bills addressing the “critical lapses in security at California’s Employment Development Department” were sent to the state Assembly last week after receiving the unanimous support of the Senate, according to Senate Republicans. Senate Bills 29, 58, 232 and 390 are parts of a legislative package proposed by Senate...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Auto-Enrollment Retirement Savings Bill Gets New Life in Senate

U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) reintroduced legislation Friday that would reward businesses for automatically enrolling retirement plan participants and carve out legal protections for them when they do. The Retirement Security and Savings Act would allow employers to easily enroll all their employees and offer matching...
Springfield, ILCanton Daily Ledger

Measure by Koehler advances our of Senate

SPRINGFIELD—Legislation sponsored by State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) that would ensure that special education students in Illinois are able to complete their schooling passed out of the Senate on Wednesday. “Students all across Illinois have faced significant challenges over the last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Koehler...
Alameda, CAindependentnews.com

Legislation to Protect Tesla Park Advances

It’s been more than two decades since state officials first attempted to expand off-highway vehicle (OHV) access to the 3,100-acre Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area. But legislation intended to bring that effort to an end is advancing in both the state senate and assembly, with votes expected this June. In February of...
Albany, NYurbancny.com

Senator Mannion’s Bills That Create New Ombudsman at The Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, Remove the Words ‘Lunatic’ and ‘Idiocy’ from State Law, and Expand Jobs Program for Disabled New Yorkers Pass the NYS Senate

Albany, NY – Senator John W. Mannion (D-Geddes,) chair of the Senate Disabilities Committee, today announced the passage of three bills that support I/DD New Yorkers. “Establishing a new Senate committee dedicated to protecting and supporting disabled New Yorkers sends a powerful message. It also comes with the moral obligation to deliver real and lasting change for individuals, families, caregivers, and stakeholders,” said Senator Mannion. “Under the leadership of Andrea Stewart Cousins, the State Senate is meeting these obligations. We are improving the lives of disabled New Yorkers in ways large and small, continuing the Senate’s renewed commitment to the I/DD community. I never want to let the disabilities community down. Ensuring we have the policies, funding, and proper supports in place to facilitate happy, meaningful, and productive lives for all I/DD New Yorkers is one of my guideposts.”
Michigan StateUS News and World Report

Michigan Senate: Protect Whistleblowers in Constitution

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to propose adding whistleblower protections for state employees to the state constitution. If the resolution is approved by two-thirds of the House, it will be placed on the November 2022 ballot for voters' consideration. The constitutional amendment would prohibit a...
Albany, ILTelegraph

New Yorkers move forward on vaccine but institutions lagging

ALBANY - Fifty percent of New Yorkers have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week. But for the workers who care for, guard and oversee those in New York’s vast system of developmental centers, psychiatric hospitals and prisons, the vaccination rate is lower, in some cases strikingly so.
Congress & Courtsctnewsjunkie.com

Expansion of Domestic Violence Protection Advances

The Senate passed legislation Tuesday expanding the definition of domestic violence to include coercive control, a concept that will immediately be applied to family court and custody cases if passed by the House and signed by Gov. Ned Lamont. “For too long, domestic abuse was only recognized as bruises or...
Texas StateInsurance Journal

Power Plant ‘Weatherization’ Bills Sent to Texas Governor

The Texas House and Senate on May 30 approved sweeping legislation to overhaul the state’s power grid following the disastrous and deadly winter storm in February that left more than 4.8 million homes and businesses without electricity for days. More than 100 people died. As time ran out in the...
East Lansing, MIwkar.org

Democratic Lawmakers Introduce Bills To Address Secretary Of State Appointment Backlog

Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation on Tuesday aimed at addressing the backlog for appointments at Secretary of State offices. "We've never been in a situation where the Secretary of State's office has been forced to process a 13 month backlog on top of their normal business,” said State Rep. Julie Brixie of East Lansing, who spoke at a virtual press conference alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Protect New Yorkers from wage theft now

If it wasn’t clear already, the pandemic sure helped clear it up for any of the skeptics out there: our essential workers are who make New York tough. Hospital workers put everything on the line to care for us; service workers fed us, transit workers kept the subways clean, and construction workers maintained critical infrastructure, built affordable housing, and retrofitted buildings for health-care purposes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
New Hampshire Bulletin

Critics unpersuaded by Senate changes to ‘divisive concepts’ bill

When Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley introduced the latest version of the “divisive concepts” bill last week, he made sure to stress what it didn’t include. The newest version of the controversial anti-critical-race-theory bill does not stop teachers from teaching about racism in American history, Bradley said. It does not prohibit public employers from hosting […] The post Critics unpersuaded by Senate changes to ‘divisive concepts’ bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.