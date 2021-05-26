Senate Advances Protections, Quality of Life for Elder New Yorkers

Albany, NY – Senator John W. Mannion (D-Geddes,) chair of the Senate Disabilities Committee, today announced the passage of three bills that support I/DD New Yorkers. “Establishing a new Senate committee dedicated to protecting and supporting disabled New Yorkers sends a powerful message. It also comes with the moral obligation to deliver real and lasting change for individuals, families, caregivers, and stakeholders,” said Senator Mannion. “Under the leadership of Andrea Stewart Cousins, the State Senate is meeting these obligations. We are improving the lives of disabled New Yorkers in ways large and small, continuing the Senate’s renewed commitment to the I/DD community. I never want to let the disabilities community down. Ensuring we have the policies, funding, and proper supports in place to facilitate happy, meaningful, and productive lives for all I/DD New Yorkers is one of my guideposts.”