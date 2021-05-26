Senate Advances Protections, Quality of Life for Elder New Yorkers
New legislation to support and protect the rights of elder New Yorkers has passed the New York State Senate. The new protections will prohibit termination of tenancy in certain senior housing facilities, establish an elder abuse aftercare program, require elder abuse training for senior service providers and will raise the income eligibility limit for rent increase exemptions. A newly-created State Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate will also help protect elder consumers.www.nysenate.gov