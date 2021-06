We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. While chiffon bridesmaid dresses are classic, there's a new bridesmaid dress trend worth getting to know: silk bridesmaid dresses and silk slip dresses in particular (not to be confused with lingerie nightgowns) are sleek, chic and perfect for the wedding party with a more fashion-forward vibe. Made popular by style icons like Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the '90s, these slinky dresses are comfortable and effortlessly glamorous. Another plus? A silk bridesmaid dress is super versatile—after the celebrations are over, you can shorten it and wear it with Converse for a casual night out. Below, shop our favorite silk bridesmaid dresses you can add to your cart right now.