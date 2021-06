WACO — Temple College’s comeback bid fell a run shy in a 8-7 loss to rival McLennan on Saturday at the Region V tournament. The Leopards (38-15) trailed 6-0 through five innings but scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth cut it to 6-3. After the Highlanders, who advanced to the championship game of the double-elimination tournament, made it 7-3 in the top of the seventh, TC plated three more runs in its half of the frame for 7-6.