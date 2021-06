WINTERSVILLE — The Indian Creek Local School District office will make a temporary move later this month until it finds a permanent location at the new high school building. Officials are packing up at the site on Bantam Ridge Road and will briefly lodge at Wintersville Elementary School as the staff and teachers head to the nearly complete Cross Creek Elementary School. Superintendent T.C. Chappelear said the school board will take part in a walk-through at the new elementary building during the regular session at 6 p.m. Thursday and everyone is eagerly anticipating the bell to ring there when class resumes this August.