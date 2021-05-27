From tribal politics to the world stage: New Zealand’s pioneering foreign minister

Nanaia Mahuta grew up surrounded by family fighting for Māori rights and has promised to bring her indigenous perspective to foreign affairs. Nanaia Mahuta is sitting in her office, on the upper floors of New Zealand’s parliament. It’s a squally autumn day, but the sun is bright outside the window. The bookshelf behind her is filled with artefacts and mementoes, many of them gifts from around New Zealand and the Pacific. “Ask about any of them,” she says. “There’s a story behind each.”