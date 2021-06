This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. Remember this date: February 12th, 2020. This was the day New Leaf Data Services, LLC filed a federal complaint in the District of Connecticut against PanXchange, Inc. 1 for trademark infringement regarding each other’s use of the words “Hemp Benchmarks” in connection with hemp commodity data services. While New Leaf Data Services’ complaint makes several claims for relief, for the purpose of this examination we’ll focus on the federal trademark infringement claim. Before we get into what makes this momentous, let’s set the stage.