Delran, NJ

Softball: Delran rallies, wins in eight innings

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 13 days ago
Aly Reim went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored as Delran rallied to earn a 6-5 victory over Northern Burlington, in eight innings, in Delran. Cheyenne Jackson was 2-for-3 with a hit by pitch, run, RBI and stolen base for Delran (15-3), which scored one run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, then added one more in the eighth. Brooke Acker went 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch and two RBI, Marissa Brignola was 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base, and Abby Heisler scored two runs. Winning pitcher Lindsey Rodzon struck out five, allowing four earned runs, nine hits and a walk.

