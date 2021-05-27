Looking to do a little decorating in your NYC apartment? Head over to the Afghan Artisan Rug Pop Up Sale this weekend, where you'll find a gorgeous array of more than 1,000 hand-knotted rugs in a wide range of colors, sizes, and designs—one group even features designs inspired by Afghan-born poet Rumi. The rugs were flown in directly from Afghanistan and are being sold at wholesale prices (which is great when they are otherwise tough to find at a good price). The pop up sale will also feature other distinctive Afghan artisan goods, including contemporary clothing using Afghan silks from Zarif Design, handmade jewelry using Afghan stones from Veezha, both women-owned, and Ziba Foods, exporter of heirloom and wild-grown superfoods from Afghanistan.