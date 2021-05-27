Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Afghan Artisan Rug Pop Up Sale

Time Out Global
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to do a little decorating in your NYC apartment? Head over to the Afghan Artisan Rug Pop Up Sale this weekend, where you'll find a gorgeous array of more than 1,000 hand-knotted rugs in a wide range of colors, sizes, and designs—one group even features designs inspired by Afghan-born poet Rumi. The rugs were flown in directly from Afghanistan and are being sold at wholesale prices (which is great when they are otherwise tough to find at a good price). The pop up sale will also feature other distinctive Afghan artisan goods, including contemporary clothing using Afghan silks from Zarif Design, handmade jewelry using Afghan stones from Veezha, both women-owned, and Ziba Foods, exporter of heirloom and wild-grown superfoods from Afghanistan.

www.timeout.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugs#Zarif Design#Veezha#Ziba Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Shopping
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
CBS News

Daredevil Alex Harvill dies attempting world-record motorcycle jump

Stunt rider Alex Harvill has died from injuries sustained while practicing to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Moses Lake, Washington, officials said. Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones," Morrison said...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

North Korean leader swears to overcome economic hardships

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “solemnly swore” to navigate his country out of deepening economic troubles as he concluded a major ruling party meeting, acknowledging food shortages and urging officials to prepare for both dialogue and confrontation with the U.S. North Korea’s state media...