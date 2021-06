BRILLIANT — Three adults were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly tried to keep police from removing a juvenile from a home that had been deemed unlivable. Wells Township Police Capt. Sean Norman said an elderly male and numerous animals — including dogs, cats, kittens, chickens, ducks, snakes and even hamsters — also were removed from the home, which Norman said was littered with feces, dirt and old food and had a putrid stench hanging over it.