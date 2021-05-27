Former area resident co-authors book on global communication focus of area native’s book
NEW YORK — Follansbee native Dan Bullock has co-authored a book that offers a new approach to global communication. And with graduation season well under way, the “career skills” content pertaining to the books’ global communication angle can connect local graduates with the skills for international opportunities, according to the Brooke High School graduate who lives and works in New York City.www.weirtondailytimes.com