On Monday, Sean Hannity of Fox News appeared very triggered by late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. So much so that he sent out a warning to the host not to talk about his show anymore.Hannity, who happens to trade in nightly angry rhetoric, accused Kimmel of “spewing more hatred and more rage” over last week’s interview with California governor hopeful Caitlyn Jenner.Jenner made a comment about homeless people that was controversial. Kimmel made a rebuttal by asking Jenner the following: “Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?”Hannity was far from pleased with this.“Don’t you have...