Promoting safety

The 2021 Geranium Sale of the Toronto Beautification Committee was held this spring with pickup on May 8. This comes after canceling the 2020 Geranium Sale. A heartfelt thank you goes to members of our committee who participated, to volunteers, to students of Toronto High and Middle School, to community workers and their leader, Kelly, and to the Bruno family who loan us their space to hold the sale. Also, thanks to the community who purchased our geraniums.