Promoting safety
Volunteer Connor Garbade of Crossroads Christian Church, back, and Addilyn Mosti, mother of 4-year-old Kayla Mosti of Toronto, watch as she manuevers a bicycle along an obstacle course at the bicycle safety rodeo held Saturday outside the church’s North River campus. With the help of Toronto police,firefighters and ambulance personnel, the event included stations where children and their families could have bikes checked for repairs, receive bicycle helmets and learn about proper child seat installation. Since moving into the former North River Avenue Church of Christ, the church’s leaders and members have approached city officials about helping the community in various ways.www.weirtondailytimes.com