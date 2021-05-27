Cancel
Marion County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1215 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ramona, or 10 miles southwest of Herington, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ramona around 1220 AM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
